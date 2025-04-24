HARTPURY University and Hartpury College gave its students the opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills in a Dragon’s Den event.
Students exhibited their business acumen to a panel of expert ‘Dragons’ including John Lannon (Senior Lecturer in Business Management at Hartpury University), Sam Holiday (Federation of Small Businesses), Sophie Clark (Cavago), Dawn Oliver (Lodders), and Georgia Adderley (Add Management).
The event was praised in a recent post by the university, with six students receiving funding from the Enterprise Fund for their business ventures.
Sarah Lee, Head of Innovation, Careers and Enterprise at Hartpury University and College said: “The creativity and professionalism displayed by our students was truly inspiring. Events like this showcase the incredible entrepreneurial talent at Hartpury and provide students with the support they need to succeed.
“A special thank you must go to our Dragons who, through their organisations, partner with Hartpury on a range of collaborative activities. Their involvement with this initiative is so valuable to the students, who can take advantage of their expertise, business acumen, and mentorship.”
Students that were awarded funding included Harvey McNamara, Tom Paget, Alicia Padfield, Cana Bamin, James Fallon and Mathilda Edmund.
Harvey impressed the Dragons with his business, Blindside Box, and was awarded £500 to diversify his stock and explore the vintage sports shirt market.
Tom Paget showcased his clothing business, Levuroy, earning £500 to develop new product lines and enhance his marketing efforts.
Alicia Padfield presented her secure dog walking facility, Monty’s Meadow, and received £1000 to develop a shelter.
Cana Bamin demonstrated his passion for his rugby training aid, BAMBALL, and was awarded £1000 for a prototype and patent.
James Fallon showcased his clothing range, Rugby Wardrobe, and received £500, and Mathilda Edmund was awarded £500 to further her research in a concussion monitoring business idea called Equi-Head.