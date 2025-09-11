Now you may wonder what that has to do with time; well having spent forty five minutes in the bank we went home and I took time to call the number we were given, thirty minutes into the hold music a nice gentleman answered and said ‘ sorry we can’t offer you that service today as we are too busy, however we can call back within forty eight hours’, he obviously thought we were going to sit by the phone all weekend, the other options call back next week or do it on line (my parents don’t do on-line banking so this was out). At present with the travel we have spent over 90 minutes of time just trying to open an account and we are still counting as we have to try again tomorrow.