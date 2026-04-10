Our thoughts are responsible for what takes place between our minds and our feelings, if we feed the story positive happy thoughts then this is how we portray ourselves on the outside and in turn we live in faith. If, however, we feed the story the alternative negative thoughts then this is what we will carry on to the outside world and fear will become the norm. As our thoughts shape our feelings then it is these that feed our emotions hence when we are negative or sad we are often found huddled away in a corner where our emotions then implode and give our mind the story that we are fearful…. And the cycle begins again.