Just think about a time you were eating in a restaurant and the service wasn’t up to scratch or the time you were shopping and the person on the checkout was rude, how about if the TLC needed when with medics isn’t quite was expected, surely these are all occasions when others leave their mark either good or bad! Have you never walked away from a situation and carried how it made you feel sometimes for hours or can be days? If so remember this with your interactions with others for surely, we all want to be remembered by others as someone who leaves a feeling of warmth behind when we leave their company.