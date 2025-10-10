Now here is the strange thing that I have noticed for me and others that when the mind gets fed up of shouting the physical body steps in and throws at us something that will make us stop. This can be anything from a cold, an infection or something very physical like my recent bad back and leg. When the physical body gets involved I can assure it what it delivers will ensure that life is put on hold on for a wee while to allow things to get back on track. This isn’t always an easy time as when ‘stop’ is called both mentally and physically things feel very awry, you realise that the exhaustion that has been creeping up is indeed the instigator in this whole scenario.