The most traditional Easter flower is the white Easter lily (Lilium longiflorum), symbolizing purity, rebirth, and hope, so they would make a nice gift as cut flowers or even give as bulbs to be planted between now and the end of May. As well as the Easter lily, there are numerous lily varieties to choose from, all of which are easy to grow and look wonderfully exotic when in bloom. I have planted mine in large tubs which are by the side of the shed now (remembering to water them well) but will be moved next to various benches when they are in bloom, for the fabulous scent.