I’m still thoroughly enjoying the prolonged flowering period of the daffodils this year. Whilst many daffodils seem to be ‘blind’ (without flowers), I have also noticed that some of my own daffs are a lot taller than usual. It’s as though they beat the others to the feed trough! I actually measured one of them, and it’s almost 2 ½ ft tall. I thought that must be close to a record so checked and apparently the tallest daffodil is recorded as being ‘grown by M. Lowe in 1979 on the Isle of Wight, and reached a height of 5 feet and 1 inch. It was hotly contested in 2021 by a Southsea gardener who had measured his ‘elevated daff’ at 5 ‘ 2” but the Guinness World Record office didn’t accept it.