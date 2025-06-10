THE Riverside Inn, which has undergone nine months of restoration, has now formally been opened.
Over the past month, the owners of the pub in Wye Street, Rebecca Pickup and Charlie Baker have been opening softly to allow for staff training, have announced that the establishment will officially open from June 5 and will open thereafter between 11am to 11pm daily.
The couple also announced their summer and terrace menus, which offers a wide range of delicacies, with the addition of menus that will adapt with the changing seasons.
The pub, which had previously been left in a derelict state for over a decade, now boasts having 60 set dining covers inside and similar numbers outside on the terrace and in the garden.
