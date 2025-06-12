NOMINATIONS are now open to everyone to vote for a member of staff or a team who has gone the extra mile at Gloucestershire Hospitals, in the Patient's Choice Award 2025.
The award is annual and it aims to recognise individuals or groups whose commitment and dedication have ensured patients receive exceptional care.
This can have been at any time between summer 2024 and now, for any person or team from Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Cheltenham General Hospital or Stroud Maternity.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “The Patients' Choice Award is the opportunity for patients, their families and carers to say a special 'thank you' as part of our Staff Recognition Awards, which also include categories that allow colleagues to nominate their peers, culminating in an awards event in the autumn.”
To vote, you need to fill out an online nomination form. It is open now and closes Thursday, July 31.
