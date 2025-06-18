FORESTRY England reminded Forest of Dean residents about the threat of wildfires, following an averted disaster.
Posting on its social media, a spokesperson explained a recent incident and what residents can do to prevent similar occurrences.
A spokesperson said: “A small fire can quicky get out of hand, even if you think it has been fully extinguished.
“A campfire tracked underground and remained hot for a number of days before reigniting and setting light to a nearby tree. The small fire took over 80 litres of water to extinguish. Thankfully it was caught in time before it spread.”
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service have attended numerous fires the Forest of Dean woodlands this year, and with warm weather over the coming days, the threat of a wildfire increases.
A spokesperson added: “Please do not use BBQs, light any fires or use stoves in our woodlands. Make sure cigarettes are safely extinguished and disposed of responsibly. If you come across a fire, get to a safe place and call 999.”
The news comes following Lydney Town Council’s warning of BBQ-related fires in Bathurst Park earlier this year.
