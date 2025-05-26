With June about to pull into the station, we now have all the weather statistics for the driest spring since goodness knows when and the sunniest May since around then too – oh and the warmest start to the year since anything began. I am a bit sceptical about all the hoo haa around these figures but what I do know is that we need rain. Even though we had a ‘token gesture’ for the Bank Holiday and half term – that’s a given. So please make sure that there is fresh water out for birds and other wildlife and keep watering pots, containers and vulnerable veg.