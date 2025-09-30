With bumper crops of fruit will come bumper gangs of wasps and last week, whilst picking up fallen apples I noticed a couple of hornets picking on the wasps. Not a great working environment, for sure. Wasps consider hornets to be ‘King of the Wasps’ and are usually keen to keep out of their way but of course the lure of free alcohol lulls them into vulnerability, making them easy prey for the murderous hornets. My recommendation would be to keep well out of the way of both of them, and if you are clearing up windfalls, then wear gloves, as many of them will be ‘stuffed’ with drunken wasps.