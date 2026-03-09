The birds have noticeably started to nest this month. The UK bird-nesting season generally runs from March to September with peak activity between March and July, and some birds, like blackbirds, starting as early as February in milder weather. During this time, it is illegal under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981 to intentionally destroy active nests, eggs, or chicks. So it is advised to avoid cutting hedges, trees, or scrub during this period. If work is essential, do have a thorough look for nests first. Signs of nesting include birds carrying nesting materials, (and later, food) and constantly flying to one specific area.