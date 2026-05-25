When ready, fledglings will jump – not fall – out of the nest, which in itself is a miracle when you think of the height they ‘free-fall’. They then often have to navigate a number of obstacles on the ground to get out of a barn or shed and will have to spend a bit of time on the ground strengthening their fight muscles and allowing flight feathers to fully develop. Parent birds work hard to raise their young and get them out of the nest as quickly as possible. Once on the ground, they’ll move them around to a different spot every night to maximise their safety and will keep feeding them whilst on the ground. It is a chaotic time – for both the birds and any onlookers - but resist the temptation to get involved. They know what to do and a fledgling knows how to call for mum or dad if needs be. If you are worried about a fledgling, have a look on www.songbird-survival.org.uk under ‘seasonal advice’.