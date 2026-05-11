I have competed in a dry stone walling competition with sister and brother duo, Linda and Bert, (obviously not in the same category – but the same field), and Bert (along with Rhubarb, his faithful collie) was the examiner when I passed my level 2 dry stone walling exam last year. Being proactive, and slightly obsessive, I don’t have too many things left on my bucket list, but being able to wall and create the calibre of features that are half as impressive as Linda and Berts, is one of them.