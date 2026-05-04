It’s all incredibly clever, as once the female finds a suitable nest, she actually removes one of the unwitting host’s eggs, (can birds count, I wonder?) and lays hers in its place. And all within 10 seconds, to avoid being detected. Cuckoo eggs hatch quickly – after just 12 days – and once hatched, the baby cuckoo’s cry sounds just like an entire clutch of hungry baby birds, overriding any parental suspicion. They soon take over the nest, developing quicker than their host’s offspring, and therefore taking all the food brought by the host bird.