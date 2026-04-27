Wild Garlic is in all its glory at the moment, locally, too. Also known as Ramsons and Wood Garlic it is definitely another ‘favourite’ of mine. The leaves will add flavour to lots of dishes from quiches and omelettes, to stir fries and salads and I often come home with a pocketful of leaves from my walks now. I pick sparely from a woodland after asking the farmer’s permission to do so. Please be aware that the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 states that ‘It is legal in the UK to pick wild garlic leaves and flowers for personal use, provided you do not trespass on private property and harvest sustainably. However, it is illegal to uproot the bulbs or dig up the entire plant without the landowner's permission.’