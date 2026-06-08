To quote Elvis Costello – ‘It’s been a good year for the roses’. Roses of all varieties, shapes and sizes are currently blooming marvellous and laden with flowers. Experts say it is down to a hot summer last year, followed by a long winter and damp spring (allowing root systems to develop well) and then the half term heat wave added to the ‘perfect conditions’ for perfect, and prolific blooms. One client said this week that in all of her years gardening, she thinks roses are the absolute best value for money and the perfect ‘go to’ plant for any garden. So much so that we are going to plan and create a dedicated rose garden for her during the coming winter. Formal rose gardens used to be really popular, and I think possibly went out of fashion as people think they are high maintenance. I don’t think they are and hope more and more people will include them in their gardens. They don’t have to be formal – I much prefer ‘informal’ – and you definitely don’t need to include the clipped box hedges that were associated with them.