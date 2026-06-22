The problem is that voles don’t work alone. With their hugely successful reproduction rate, they live in groups and work in gangs to maintain their tunnels and find food. Not only will they cheerfully remove the top growth of freshly planted out seedlings, but they also devour the roots of lots of established plants, which tends to kill them more slowly and by stealth. You don’t know they’ve been nobbled until it’s too late to do anything about it. And that’s the other problem, there doesn’t seem to be much you can do about it. Apparently voles don’t like members of the Allium family and I read that planting a little border of chives around borders and veg beds will help deter them, but I want that many chives about as much as I want voles. Any ideas, anyone?