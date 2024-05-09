Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) has been awarded more than £610,000 by the Department of Transport (DfT) to upgrade traffic signals across the county.
As part of DfT’s Traffic Signal Obsolescence Grant (TSOG), GCC received £610,873.85. The funds are allocated to authorities to upgrade traffic signals and replace unreliable or obsolete equipment.
GCC said: “The funding will be used to replace seven sets of older traffic lights in Gloucestershire, using the latest technology to help vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists move more efficiently.
“The new traffic lights are more energy efficient as they are lower voltage, which will reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions. The work will start this summer and will take place over an 18 month period.
“The current remote monitoring system used to control traffic lights will also be expanded to enable more signal sites to be monitored remotely. The system aims to minimise signal faults, increase efficiency and reduce the need for on-site visits.”
Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding, which will be used to replace older traffic signals around the county with the latest equipment and technology.
“We are planning on improving seven sets of traffic lights which will improve reliability and safety on the network, while reducing electricity costs and carbon emissions.”