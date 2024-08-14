PARTICIPATION in non-traditional sports could lead young people to healthier and happier lives, according to an expert at the University of Gloucestershire.
Jordan Wintle, the University’s Associate Head of the School of Education and Science, whose expertise is physical education curriculum designs and teaching methods, says non-traditional sports like skateboarding and breakdancing can be beneficial.
Following the successes of these sports in the 2024 Olympics, Jordan Wintle said: “We know that physical activity is extremely important for enhancing physical and mental health, but while some children look forward to their PE lessons, it’s the worst lesson of the week for others.
“One of the lessons about physical education we need to take away from the Olympics is the necessity to mirror youth culture to support participation, engagement and inclusivity, because the sports landscape is evolving, and so are the interests and lifestyles of young people.
“Traditional physical education often emphasises structured team sports, such as football and netball, with rigid rules and large groups, which can be intimidating or unappealing to some students.
“The diverse range of sports now featured in the Olympics shows that there are many pathways to staying active and healthy. Skateboarding, surfing, climbing, kitesurfing, and kayak-cross are not just sports; they are lifestyles. They resonate with young people because they represent freedom, creativity, and a connection to nature and place.
“One of the ultimate goals of physical education is to instil a love of physical activity that lasts a lifetime, not only making us healthier but enriching our lives.
“By keeping up with the times and incorporating activities that resonate with young people, PE can play a crucial role in promoting a positive relationship with physical activity.”
The news comes following the National Child Measurement Programme Health Survey for England, which showed nearly one in four children aged 10-11 were obese in the 2022-23 school year.
In addition, the Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2023 report found that 20.3% of 8 to 16-year-olds had a probable mental disorder.