Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was up from four in the previous seven days.