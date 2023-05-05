Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on April 26.
There were five beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 1. This was up from one in the previous seven days.