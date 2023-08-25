Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 18.