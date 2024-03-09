Hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists are to get training in how to support clients who tell them they are victims of domestic violence.
The Cut it Out initiative by the Gloucestershire Domestic Abuse Support Service (GDASS) and Gloucestershire College is being supported by the Forest Council.
The council’s Cabinet member for Thriving Communities Cllr Jackie Dale (Green, Bream) said: “People who are studying hair and beauty courses at Gloucestershire College will be equipped with training that can help them spot the signs of domestic abuse and ensure they know how to help clients in that situation.
“I’m so proud that Forest of Dean District Council are at the forefront of tackling domestic abuse. Working with partners, this training will help to cut out domestic abuse and change lives for the better.
“If you or someone you know needs any support, please reach out. We have a dedicated webpage available on the Council’s website, or please call us so that we can provide the assistance.”
The Cut it Out Campaign was launched in Norfolk following the death of Kerri McAuley who was killed in 2017 by her abusive partner.
Before her death, Kerri had disclosed to her hairdresser that she was the victim of abuse and said that she thought her ex-partner was going to kill her, but no action was taken..
Chair of Forest of Dean District Council and of the Forest of Dean Domestic Ab:use and Sexual Violence Group said
“I am very proud that Forest of Dean District Council are leading on this campaign in Gloucestershire.
“Partners will work together with the college to ensure that those studying hair and beauty are able to spot the signs of domestic abuse in clients. It will also give those students valuable skills in supporting someone in crisis and will potentially save lives.
“After this initial launch, there will be further training sessions delivered in the community for hairdressers, barbers, tattooists and beauty therapists and that dates will be released soon. We would encourage those working in these professions to attend.”
The project is being funded by the council and Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson.
To find out more about helping victims of domestic abuse, call the council on 01594 810000 or visit www.fdean.gov.uk