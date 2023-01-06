Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 30% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2.