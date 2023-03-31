Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 12 in the previous seven days.