PATIENTS of Gloucestershire Hospitals can now access their appointment information and letters by using the NHS app - which can also send reminders.
Gloucestershire Hospitals announced today (July 23): “All Gloucestershire Hospitals patients receiving reminders and digital letters will be notified via the NHS App, if you have it downloaded and notifications enabled.
“If you do not open the notification within a few hours, you will receive a follow-up text message in the same way we send them currently.
“Patients who do not have the NHS App will continue to receive notifications and reminders in the way you do now, according to your preferences.”
Security concerns were raised by some, but Gloucestershire Hospitals reminded users of the app: “While text messages from DrDoctor’s number 07860 039092 are always safe, the use of the NHS app removes the need to respond to text messages altogether, which we hope goes some way to alleviating this concern.
“You can also log into your patient portal via the direct link at any time: drdoctor.thirdparty.nhs.uk. If you see the wrong Trust logo at the top, just click ‘sign in with another care provider’.”
More information about the NHS app can be found via the NHS website or you can find answers to FAQs via Gloucestershire Hospitals patient portal website.