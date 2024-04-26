GLOUCESTERSHIRE NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Nicola Hazle as its new Director of Nursing, Therapies and Quality.
Following a national recruitment campaign, the Trust will welcome Nicola to her role officially from June this year.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Nicola has 23 years of experience as a registered mental health nurse and is joining the Trust from her current role as Health and Care Professional Director within Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board.
“In her current role, she is responsible for the strategic direction and implementation of health and care professional leadership across the Integrated Care System. She also supports and leads key priority areas of quality, effectiveness and clinical practice.
“Nicola is currently a Bank Mental Health Inspector for the Care Quality Commission and a Lay Advisory Panel Member (voluntary) with the College of Optometrists. Prior to this she was Clinical Director, BANES Swindon & Wiltshire Division, within Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust.
“Before this Nicola worked in a range of nursing, senior nursing and management roles in mental health and community organisations across the NHS.”
