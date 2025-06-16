“Life can often feel like a rollercoaster, with its ups and downs leaving us stressed, tired, and sometimes burnt out. If you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed by the pace of life, you may be out of balance,” says Beverley Jones who writes a regular column for Tindle Newspapers across the area.
“It’s easy to get caught in a cycle of pushing ourselves too hard to reach goals that may feel impossible, or retreating inward, becoming reclusive when things feel too much. I’ve been there myself, and I can tell you that neither approach is healthy.
“So, how can we break free from this imbalance? From personal experience, I’ve found that stepping back and re-evaluating life is key. Often, we complicate things and lose sight of what truly matters. Taking the time to reassess allows us to realize that we need balance in all areas of life—not just between work and personal life, but also physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.
“This balance is often misunderstood. While many focus on life/work balance, true well-being comes from addressing the whole person. Physical health, mental fitness, emotional well-being, spiritual growth, and social connections all play a part in achieving an easier, more fulfilled life.
“That’s why I’m excited to invite you to the Monmouth Mind, Body & Spirit event at Bridges Monmouth on Saturday, June 28, starting at 10am. This event is designed to help you find that balance across all areas of your life. Whether you’re just starting your journey or continuing on the path, this event offers you the opportunity to explore ways to restore balance and enhance your well-being through your physical, emotional and spiritual self,” says Beverley.
You can purchase tickets online at The Mind, Body & Spirit Show - Monmouth 2025 or pay at the door. Tickets are just £5.
