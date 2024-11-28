SCHOOLS and colleges across Gloucestershire are set to receive festive talks from Friday, December 6 at 12.30pm.
University of Gloucestershire (UoG) experts will present talks with a special Christmas twist which look to engage, educate and entertain students of a variety of ages this festive season.
The two major talks will be held by two UoG professors. Professor Anne Goodenough’s talk is called “The Nature of Christmas: Wildlife Spectacles, Traditions, Myths and Legends”, and Professor Adam Hart’s talk is titled “The Science of Christmas”.
Jordan Wintle, Associate Head of the University’s School of Education and Science, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting our Christmas talks for schools and colleges within our community this year.
“Professor Goodenough and Professor Hart are renowned experts in their respective fields and we’re confident that their creative and insightful talks will prove to be both entertaining and educational to students and teachers alike.
“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming students and staff from our partner schools and colleges and making new connections with other potential partners looking to find out more about what we can offer.”
Professor Anne Goodenough’s talk looks to answer questions with links to biology, geography, history, literature, art and music. For example, why do we have Christmas trees and wreaths?
Professor Adam Hart’s presentation will explore physics and chemistry with a festive theme, exploring the energy of food, colours and candles, and how kitchen equipment or chocolate can measure the speed of light.
All talks are free and are primarily aimed at Years 10 to 13. Professor Goodenough’s presentation is Friday, December 6, 12.30pm to 2pm at Park Campus, while Professor Hart’s is Friday, December 13, 12.30pm to 2pm at Francis Close Hall.
A small number of places are still available to schools and colleges. You can email [email protected] for details.