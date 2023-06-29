GLOUCESTERSHIRE has seen the biggest increase in burglaries across Britain, according to new research.
A study by home security firm ADT found there had been a 37.21 per cent increase in burglaries.
It looked at crime data from the last two years to assess the areas with the highest increase in burglaries.
Between October 2020 and September 2021, there were 2,204 burglaries reported in Gloucestershire.
During the same period the following year, there were 3,024 reports, which is an increase of 37.21 per cent.
The second highest increase was in Staffordshire where 4,079 reports represented an increase of 35.02 per cent.
Gloucestershire was also ranked 10th for the highest number of burglaries.
The 3,024 reports were equivalent to 471.98 per 100,000 people in the county which has a population of 640,700.
The largest number of burglaries was in Greater Manchester.
There were 23,401 burglaries, equivalent to 821.58 per 100,000 people living in the area.