STUDENTS from the University of Gloucestershire are helping put together the star-studded Cheltenham Jazz Festival set for May 1 to May 6.
More than 50 students have been getting industry experience and will be alongside this year’s acts including two-time Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter, Dionne Warwick and the chart-topping Jack Savoretti.
Students from the University’s BA (Hons) Magazine Journalism programme have designed, edited and produced the official magazine for the Jazz Festival titled “Eighth Note”, whereas students and staff from the music programmes will be performing.
Others who are enrolled on programmes such as Sound and Music Production will be working with industry professionals in their field.
Lucy Swift, one of the students who worked on Eighth Note, said: “Creating Eighth Note was such a different experience to making your own magazine. It’s great to be helpful by doing something you’re good at and enjoy, with a client happy with your work at the end.
“Turning ideas into a magazine is such a great process, and it makes you feel proud at the end. Having such a big platform on which to show your work is a bonus too.”
Dr Matthew Lovett, Associate Head of the University’s School of Creative Arts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that so many of our students will have these great opportunities to build on their academic learning at the 2024 Cheltenham Jazz Festival.
“Working alongside experienced professionals in a real-world environment is a massive benefit to students’ development in preparing them for rewarding and successful careers in their chosen industry.
“We’re hugely excited that many of our students and staff will be performing live at the festival, with their friends and colleagues sure to be heading their way to enjoy their fantastic music and provide lots of encouragement.”
Ian George, Co-CEO Cheltenham Festivals, said: “Every year, Cheltenham Jazz Festival celebrates the amazing breadth of music that has been influenced by jazz.
“Part of that is always about looking to the future of the music and live events, working with our local communities, and bringing new voices and the next generation along with us.”