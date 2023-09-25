Gorsley’s Ross Golf Club was the setting for the first Adrian Pritchard Memorial Charity Golf Day, held to honour the late Adrian Pritchard and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, reports KEITH RAY.
Inspired by Adrian’s father, Bob Pritchard, the charity event took place earlier this month (September 10) and raised an impressive £6,639.
Adrian Pritchard, who passed away from lung cancer at 47, had a distinguished golfing career that began at Ross Golf Club when he was just 14 years old.
He quickly advanced from an 18 handicap to become a scratch golfer, and later worked as an assistant PGA professional alongside such figures like Adrian Clifford and Nick Catchpole.
The charity day featured 18 teams of four in a stableford competition.
Special guests included Nick Catchpole, Martin Walker, and Ian Harrison, all former PGA assistants, as well as Ray Hamilton, the club’s former head caterer.
A ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge at the par 3 seventh hole and a post-golf meal and auction at the club’s restaurant rounded off the day.
Bob Pritchard thanked local companies for their generous financial support during the prize-giving.
He also acknowledged the cooperation of other golf clubs, which contributed complimentary 18-hole vouchers for each team.
Moved by the day’s success, Bob now plans to make the charity event an annual tradition.
The top scorers of the day were Andy Crispe, Brett Gardner, Jamie Meek, and Greg Renfrew, with a total of 102 points.
They were followed closely by Alex Duncanson, Steve Gwillam, Alastair Watkins, and Simon Phillips with 101 points.
And just behind were Nigel Yates, Tony Roberts, Jonathan Beale, and Mike Burris with 99 points.