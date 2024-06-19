New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tudor Farmhouse Hotel And Restaurant at High Street, Clearwell, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Little Feast Food at GL14; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Westbury On Severn Age Concern Lunch Club at Village Hall, Rodley Road, Westbury On Severn, Gloucestershire; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Greedy Gimmers at Taynton Farm Shop, Hownhall, Taynton, Gloucestershire; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Orepool Inn at Sling, Coleford, Glos; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Amici Restaurant at Lords Hill, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Ritmo Tapas Bar at 23 Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Krazy Golf at The Old Park, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: The Swan Hotel And Ugly Duckling Restaurant at Swan Hotel, Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Ross Pastrys at 22d Foxes Bridge Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: The White Hart at Broadoak, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on May 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Gamekeepers Inn at Lower Lane, Five Acres, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: English Bicknor Tuesday Club at English Bicknor Village Hall, Ross Road, English Bicknor, Coleford; rated on May 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: