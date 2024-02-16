New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Hearts Of Oak at Hearts Of Oak, The Cross, Drybrook, Gloucestershire; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Evergreen Cafe @ AccXel at Accxel, Whimsey Industrial Estate Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Dean Forest Kitchen DFK at 9 Vantage Point Business Village, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Court Farm Lakes at Trout Lakes, Woolaston Court, Main Road, Woolaston; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Grist at GL17; rated on January 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Worrill Hill Sports And Social Club at Worrall Hill Sports And Social Club, Worrall Hill, Gloucestershire; rated on February 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hips Harbourside at Harbour Development Site, Harbour Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Ruddy's Of Lydney at 53 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on January 25