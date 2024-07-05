New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Four Seasons Coffee Shop at Bathurst Park, Bathurst Park Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Kaplan's Cafe \& Bistro Ltd at 61 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Rose \& Crown at Rose And Crown, Playley Green, Redmarley, Gloucester; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Erol's Courtyard Cafe at 16 - 18 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Colliery Cafe at Hopewell Colliery, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford; rated on June 19
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Flames Pizza & Kebab House at High Street, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Ruspidge Fish & Chips at Ruspidge Fish And Chips, 77 Ruspidge Road, Ruspidge, Cinderford; rated on March 5