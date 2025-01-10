New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Puffelly Ltd at Unit 7c, Longhope Business Park, Monmouth Road, Longhope; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Aramark @ Hartpury Enquire Cafe at Hartpury House, Hartpury, Gloucester, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Aramark @ Hartpury Graze at Hartpury House, Hartpury, Gloucester, Gloucestershire; rated on October 17
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 241 similar establishments with ratings, 224 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.