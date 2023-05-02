Goodrich Castle’s rich history and architectural prowess make it a fantastic destination for locals and visitors alike. The castle was likely built by Godric of Mappestone after the Norman invasion of England, initially as an earth and wooden fortification. In the mid-12th century, the original castle was replaced with a stone keep, and underwent significant expansion during the late 13th century into a concentric structure that combined luxurious living quarters with extensive defences. The success of Goodrich’s design went on to influence many other constructions across England in the years that followed. The castle became the seat of the powerful Talbot family before falling out of favour as a residence in late Tudor times.