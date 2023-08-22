HOMES and businesses in some of the most remote areas of the Forest are set to see “a remarkable surge in broadband connectivity” thanks to £35 million investment in Gloucestershire.
The UK government’s new £5 billion scheme, Project Gigabit, aims to provide high-speed gigabit-capable broadband to 85 per cent of the UK population by 2025, with a further goal of reaching 99 per cent by 2030.
The project’s Gloucestershire procurement phase, led by the county council, has invited broadband companies to compete for a share of £35 million to deliver ultra-fast broadband to premises grappling with “sluggish” speeds.
The initiative aims to revamp connectivity for an estimated 8,118 properties currently linked via outdated copper wires, which stretch across the Forest of Dean, Tewkesbury, and East Gloucestershire regions.
These “antiquated” connections will be replaced with “lightning-fast and dependable” alternatives and enhance the overall digital experience for these areas.
The award announcements are expected between January and March 2024.
Subsequently, building the state-of-the-art network is expected to commence “promptly”, the council says, driving a substantial transformation of the broadband infrastructure across the region.
This new scheme builds upon the Fastershire Broadband Project, a successful collaboration between Gloucestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council.
Since 2011, Fastershire has invested over £30 million into building digital infrastructure across the tow counties.
Currently, 97.4 per cent of premises have access to superfast speeds exceeding 30Mbps, and 68.8% of properties have gigabit access.
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of the county council, said: “Gloucestershire County Council’s substantial investment has paved the way for upgrading numerous homes, businesses, educational institutions, libraries, and healthcare facilities throughout the county.
"These enhancements ensure that all our communities have forward-looking broadband solutions.”
For more information about Project Gigabit, please visit www.bduk.gov.uk or reach out to [email protected].