The Government are also cutting NICs for 2 million of the self-employed with an average total saving of around £350 for someone earning £28,000 a year. We will do this by abolishing an entire class of NICs (Class 2) and cutting the top rate of NICs (Class 4) from 9 per cent to 8 per cent. From April 2024, no self-employed person will have to pay Class 2 NICs.