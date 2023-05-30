A CONTRACT has been signed to secure the immediate future of a Forest GP surgery, but patients who get their prescriptions there are having to make other arrangements.
The local NHS has announced that a caretaker contract for Drybrook Surgery, at which some 4,000 patients are registered, has been now signed.
But due to contractual changes “outside of NHS Gloucestershire’s control”, patients who previously used Drybrook’s dispensary are being assisted to chose a new pharmacy from which to obtain their medication.
The future of the practice had been under threat when Mitcheldean Surgery, which had been providing services at Drybrook, opted not to extend their short-term contract recently.
The closure of Drybrook was considered before hundreds of patients opposed that option in an NHS survey.
NHS Gloucestershire then made the decision to secure a six-month caretaker for the surgery while they work to secure a long-term solution.
The caretaker contract means that GP services at Drybrook Surgery will continue from June 1, when the Mitcheldean Partnership contract comes to an end.
The caretaker is Dr Anna Raymond, of Blakeney Surgery, who will provide services alongside Nurse Practitioner Katie Dyer (nee Cook) and Practice Nurse Nichola Winstanley. This contract will run until December 1 this year.
Helen Goodey, Director of Primary Care and Place at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “We are delighted that the contract has been secured and look forward to working with Dr Raymond and the nurses over the next six months.
“This is a great outcome for patients at Drybrook Surgery, many of whom have existing relationships with Anna, Katie and Nichola as they already provide much of the clinical cover at the Surgery.
“I am confident that as a team, they will be able to continue to offer high quality care to patients.
“We are now focusing our efforts on the procurement for a longer-term solution as a matter of urgency.”
The NHS says “a full range” of services will continue to be provided from the current surgery building and patients will remain on the Drybrook Surgery patient list, so do not need to take any action.
The procurement for a longer-term solution is now underway and will involve “a competitive process”, with the intention that a permanent contract provider takes over from December 2023.
Dr Anna Raymond said: “We are thrilled and really excited by the prospect of working with everyone at Drybrook Surgery from 1 June and are very pleased that the contract has been secured.
“Our priority is to give all our patients the very best health outcome possible by providing high-quality care and we are passionate about doing this to the best of our abilities.
“We look forward to welcoming our patients in the coming weeks.”
The NHS added that anyone affected by the dispensary changes has been sent a letter which sets out what to do.