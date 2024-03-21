Gwent Police are appealing for your help to find Jason Evans, 47, who was last seen on Wednesday 20 March on Lord Eldon Drive in Chepstow.
The Chepstow man has been reported as missing and we need your help.
Jason is described as around 5 ft 8" tall with grey hair and facial stubble.
Jason has links to the Newport area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Gwent Police on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400093007.
Jason is also urged to get in touch with with the police himself.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.