Ross residents have a golden opportunity to support local charities by nominating them for a share of £1 million through Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.
Now in its fifth year, the initiative has already donated over £4 million to deserving charities across the UK and Ireland.
Despite the challenging economic climate and pandemic affecting cash donations, the number of people volunteering for good causes has risen. Now, residents can make a difference by taking a minute to nominate a charity online at movementforgood.com. In the past, more than 7,500 nominations have been submitted from Herefordshire, and eight local charities have benefited from significant donations.
Winning charities will be chosen at random, with the chances of selection increasing with the number of nominations. From June 1, 150 winning charities will be announced, followed by another 150 in September, and further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.
Benefact Group has donated almost £200 million to charitable causes since 2014 and aims to reach £250 million in donations by 2025. The Movement for Good Awards allows people to support their favourite causes without worrying about costs. Any charity, regardless of size, can win with just one nomination.