SOUDLEY Flower and Produce Show returned after a gap of four years to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
A great day was had by all at the village hall on Sunday, August 27.
The show’s new Chair, Lucy Motson, said: “There was a fabulous display of fruit and vegetables, baked goods, floral displays, homemade wine, photographs and handicrafts.
“The children’s section included some fabulous gardens on plates, vegetable men and decorated fairy cakes.
“An auction of the produce helped to swell the proceeds to just under £800 for the upkeep of the village hall and community events.”
There was also a special presentation to former Chair Jan Ellis to thank her for her nine years in the position.
Libby Bullock from Soudley Village Hall presented her with a bouquet of flowers and she also presented the cups to the winners.
Emma Hancock won the Stanley Joiner Rose Bowl for the exhibitor with the most points in the show and overall winner.
She also picked up the Bevan trophy for most points in the domestic section as well as the Ken Andrews Rose Bowl for most points in the floral section.
Vincent Johns won the Farmer and Clark Rose Bowl for the second highest number points in the show overall.
Lisa Medcalfe-Woodwarde won the Village Cup for the exhibitor with the most points in the fruit and vegetable section.
The White Horse Inn Trophy for highest points in the homemade wine and beer section went to Stuart
Motson.
In the children’s classes, Bea Wood won the Age five to seven category, Wilf Wood won the Age eight-11 category and Anya Duberley won the Age 12-16 category.
Ethan Duberley was presented with the Chairman’s Award for Special Endeavour and he was also runner-up in the 12-16 category.
This year the Soudley School Cup was awarded to Soudley School for superb poster entries.
Mrs Motson added: “The committee would like to thank all those who entered the show and came along to support this great village tradition.