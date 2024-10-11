PLANS for 21 'affordable' flats, a cafe, convenience shop and offices on an 'eyesore' former factory site have been approved, despite noise concerns.
The Stantonbury Building and Development Company has been granted permission to develop part of the former Sonoco Industrial Packaging site in Coleford's Tufthorn Avenue.
Forest Council officers said the buildings themselves were designed to act as noise buffer, which created a linear, two-storey scheme.
The flats will be five one-bedroomed homes and 16 two-bedroomed propertties.
The commercial units covering 776 sq m comprise four commercial units and two large open plan offices.
Officers raised concerns about the design and density of the site but said it would provide 21 much-needed homes.
Councillor Marilyn Cox, for Coleford Town Council, backed the flat wall in the plans to give an acoustic barrier, and they were withdrawing their earlier objection.
“The dwellings are many but are in cohesion with the need for affordable housing in Coleford and we can accept that too."
The development will be fossil fuel free and use air source heat pumps.
David Hambly, of Stantonbury, said so far they have delivered 64 affordable homes.
“We would very much like to complete the overall development along with the remaining site commitment,” he said.
“The site you’re considering this afternoon has been designed to be highly energy efficient and sustainable.”
Ward councillor Clive Elsmore (I, Coleford) said the planning application has “been going on for a long time” and backed the development.
Fellow councillor Ian Whitburn (I, Coleford) said: “It’s an eyesore for all the people who have to drive and walk past it,” but raised concerns that the site was earmarked for employment, plus over the lack of gardens and noise.
Councillor Jacob Sanders (L, Cinderford West) proposed approving the scheme without a fall back position of 40 per cent affordable housing, to ensure the site was 100 percent affordable.
This was seconded by Cllr Andrew McDermid (G, Lydney East) and the committee voted to approve the proposals by six votes to two with two abstentions.