FOREST Police arrested three residents on Wednesday, June 11 on suspicion of drug offences.
Officers stopped a vehicle in Lydbrook and detained the occupants for drug searches. A 27-year-old man from Coleford, a 28-year-old woman from Coleford and a 36 year-old man from Lydbrook were all arrested after a quantity of class A drugs were recovered.
The driver was also arrested for driving license and insurance offences as well as drug driving, following a failed roadside drug wipe test.
During the course of the search in Lydbrook, police recovered more Class A drugs along with cash and a safe. Despite not having the key, PC Elliot was able to successfully open the safe, where he recovered the Class A drugs and cash.
