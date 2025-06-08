POLICE searching for a man missing for over two weeks with connections to Coleford and Ross-on-Wye say he has been found safe and well.
Gloucestershire Police had alerted the public to look out for a grey Mini Cooper that the missing 37-year-old Gloucester man - only named as Lewis - could be driving.
Officers said over the weekend he had not been in touch with family or friends since Sunday, May 25, and concern was growing for his welfare since he had last been seen wearing an Arsenal football shirt.
Today (Tuesday, June 10), a force spokesperson announced: “Police can confirm that 37-year-old Lewis, who was reported missing from Gloucester at the weekend, has been found safe and well.
“Officers would like to thank all the members of the public who helped share our appeal and called in with possible sightings of him.”
They had previously said: “It is believed that Lewis may be in the Coleford area or has travelled to Ross-on-Wye.
“Lewis may not understand that people are trying to help him and the public are asked not to approach him but to instead call police with any sighting. “
