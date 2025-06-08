A 53-year-old man from Coleford was arrested on Saturday, June 7 on suspicion of theft of a boat.
Officers from Forest North Neighbourhood Policing Team were alerted to reports of the theft in the Woolaston area, and attended the scene with officers from Specialist Operations, Rural Crime Team, and Response Team.
Officers searched the area, and soon after stopped a vehicle spotted transporting the boat on the road.
The boat was recovered to be returned to the owner, and the Coleford man was detained for questioning.
If you spot suspicious activity or wish to report a crime, you can speak directly to Gloucestershire Constabulary, or contact Crimestoppers to make a report anonymously on 0800 555111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.