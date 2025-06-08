POLICE continue to appeal for information to help find a man who has gone missing from Gloucester, believed to be in the Coleford or Ross-on-Wye areas.
Lewis, aged 37, has not been seen since Friday May 23 and last spoke to family on Sunday, May 25. Police say concern is now growing for his welfare.
Following a police appeal on Saturday, June 7, a number of sightings have been reported, and it is believed Lewis may be driving a grey Mini Cooper.
Lewis is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall with blonde hair, and a tattoo on his left arm.
He was last seen wearing a long black quilted coat, grey trainers, a blue and black Arsenal football shirt, and either black or grey jogging bottoms.
People are asked not to approach Lewis if they see him, as he may not understand they are trying to help him, but to instead call police.
Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 410 of 6 June. If you can see Lewis at the time of phoning, police ask that you call 999.
